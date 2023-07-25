CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — At least one person is dead following a crash in rural Champaign County on Tuesday, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened at 8:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 130 near County Road 200 North, just north of Villa Grove. State Police said the crash involved multiple vehicles and resulted in at least one death. Other injuries are unknown at this time.

State Police added that the crash scene remains active as of 10 a.m. and Route 130 is closed. Drivers are advised encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.