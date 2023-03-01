MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Arizona is dead following a crash on Interstate 55 in McLean County, Illinois State Police said.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday. State troopers said a box truck hit the rear of a semi-truck that was trying to pull back onto the highway after being stopped on the shoulder. The driver of that semi-truck, troopers said, did not gain any speed on the shoulder.

The driver of the box truck, 25-year-old Cory Geist of Tuscon, Ariz., was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

There were two people in the semi-truck, both from Salt Lake City: the 39-year-old driver Issa Mohomed and 64-year-old passenger Abdalla Nerja. Neither were hurt.

Troopers said Mohomed was ticketed for a violation of minimum speed regulations, failing to yield to merging traffic and improper lane usage.