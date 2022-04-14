URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Several lane and street closures on and near Lincoln Avenue will be expanded next week as crews continue a resurfacing project.

The right northbound lane of Lincoln Avenue between Stoughton and Clark Streets has been closed to traffic since March 28. Clark Street itself on the east side of Lincoln has also been closed since that date.

Starting Monday, the right lane closure on northbound Lincoln will be extended south of Stoughton to Green Street. Main Street east of Lincoln will also close to traffic. The previous lane and street closures will remain in effect.

The left lane of northbound Lincoln will remain open, but the City of Urbana noted that closures may shift. Future closures will be announced as they arise during the project.

Drivers are encouraged to travel carefully through the construction zone and to not drive through areas closed off to traffic.