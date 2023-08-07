CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets near the University of Illinois campus are either partially or completely closed to traffic this week due to sanitary sewer repairs.

Officials with the City of Champaign said all of Fourth Street is closed between Daniel and Chalmers Streets while the eastbound lane of Daniel Street is closed between Third and Fourth Streets. The closures started on Monday and are expected to last, weather permitting, until Friday.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use an alternate route of travel, if possible. Drivers who do enter the area are advised to use caution when proceeding through the construction zone.