Traffic stop leads to man arrested on meth charges

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police arrested a man after a traffic stop led to them finding meth in the car.

In a news release, officers said they conducted the stop on Sunday at 7th Street and Monroe Avenue after they saw a traffic violation. During the stop, police used a K-9 unit to search the vehicle. The dog “alerted to the odor of narcotics emanating from the vehicle,” stated police.

They searched 43-year-old Kevin Johnson, who was a passenger in the car. Officers said they found about 5.8 grams of suspected meth and over $500. “A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of contraband indicative of possession with the intent to deliver.”

Officers said Johnson faces possession of meth with intent to deliver charges. He was taken to the Coles County Jail. Police said the car Johnson was in, a 2005 Pontiac, was taken in pending a vehicle seizure hearing.