Traffic stop leads to man arrested on gun charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a traffic stop late Monday night resulted in a man being arrested on gun charges.

In a news release, Deputy Chief Joshua Stuenkel said that around 10:30 p.m. Monday, members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit conducted the traffic stop near South Grand and Wheeler. When officers were talking to the driver, 33-year-old Lamond Crow, they saw a gun in the car.

Crow was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to Stuenkel. Jail officials said Crow was released Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Springfield Police at (217) 788-8311 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 788-8427.