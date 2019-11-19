Traffic stop leads to bust

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle which lead to the discovery of drugs and fire-arms.

On November 18, officers stopped a vehicle operated by Mark Hughes, 57 of Fort Wayne Indiana.

While searching the car, Police found pills containing oxycodone and percocet, 29 grams of suspected crack cocaine, over 17 pounds of cannabis, a loaded .45 caliber pistol and other items commonly associated with drug trafficking.

Hughes was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, cannabis trafficking, manufacture/delivery of more than 15 grams of cocaine and felon in possession of a firearm.

The investigation is still on-going.

