Traffic stop leads to arrest

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A traffic stop turned into a scuffle, an arrest and a couple of charges. Police stopped 47-year old Joseph Greenwood on Route 16 Sunday.

Greenwood kept reaching into his pockets after being told not to do so multiple times. It caused police to attempt to detain Greenwood when he got out of his vehicle, but a struggle ensued and Greenwood resisted.

When Greenwood was taken into custody, officers found a small black pouch had fallen from his possession. It tested positive for methamphetamine. A drug pipe and switchblade were also seized during the event. He’s charged with possession of methamphetamine and resisting arrest.