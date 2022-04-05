CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Tuesday morning, a traffic stop in Somer Township led to two arrests and the seizure of an illegally possessed firearm.

Officials said that at around 10:45 a.m. a deputy left his stationary position to conduct a traffic stop. But, when he started in the direction of the car, the vehicle accelerated away in a perceived attempt by the driver avoid the traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle, 25-year-old Dion J. Thomas pulled into a gas station parking lot, and exited to the vehicle before running through the gas station to avoid police contact. While this occurred, the deputy stayed with the vehicle.

Thomas returned a short while later when he realized that he had left his one-year-old child in the back seat. Upon arrival, Thomas provided a fake name as deputies checked the welfare of the child. They then noticed that the car smelled of burnt marijuana and the child was not secured in the back seat.

The investigation also resulted in the recovery of a semi-automatic handgun, several hundred dollars in cash and two additional loaded handgun magazines.

Thomas was issued numerous Illinois Vehicle Code violations and was arrested for being a convicted felon of a handgun and for endangering the life/health of a child.

As authorities were investigating, the child’s mother, Gurldine Williams, arrived on the scene. Officials said that the 22-year-old became confrontational with deputies. An investigation quickly revealed that she was driving on a suspended license and had multiple warrants out for her arrest. When deputies attempted to take her into custody for her warrants, she actively resisted.

She was then taken into custody for aggravated battery to a police officer, driving with a suspended license and for having multiple warrants.

Deputies worked with her to get the child a proper car seat, while also finding someone authorized to take the child away from the scene.