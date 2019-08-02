Traffic still shut down after deadly crash closed interstate

OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — This afternoon a crash on I-74 turned deadly, but it’s not the only accident that happened there within a matter of minutes.

One man died because of the two-semi collision in the westbound lane of I-74 near the Oakwood exit around 3:00 pm. As of 10:00 pm the westbound lanes were still closed and are expected to remain that way for another few hours. Traffic is still being rerouted at the Oakwood ramp.

State Police say this accident was the result of another. About twenty minutes before, two miles west near the Fithian exit, a mini van rear ended a semi. Nobody was badly hurt, but that caused a traffic backup. A trooper on scene said that slowdown was part of the reason for the deadly semi collision.

Billowing smoke could be seen for miles in Vermilion County. Flames were bursting out of the two semis.

Trooper Joseph Rush says, “Year after year it does continue to be a very deadly roadway.” On Thursday afternoon, this proved to be true again. The driver of a semi that rear ended another trailer died. The other driver made it out safely.

Trooper Rush says, “We did have to shut down westbound and eastbound lanes because of the smoke from the fire.”

Traffic came to a halt as state troopers rerouted drivers around the accident. Some pulled over to avoid the stand still. Gilda Williams says, “We can’t get through the traffic so we’re just going to wait it out and see what happens.”

The backup lasted for hours as fire crews put out hot spots that kept sparking up on the interstate. Trooper Rush says, “Due to the extent of the accident it’s going to take us several hours to reconstruct the crash to do a thorough investigation and for cleanup.”

The coroner is still working to identify who the driver is and how he died. An autopsy for that man is scheduled for Friday. .