Traffic on Kirby Avenue reduced to one lane

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Traffic on a stretch of Kirby Avenue in Champaign will be reduced to one lane for the next week as National Power Rodding Corporation performs routine storm maintenance activities.

Maintenance will be performed between Duncan Road and Carolyn Drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday. Work is expected to be complete on Wednesday, Nov. 24, but progress may be affected by the weather.

Evening traffic in the area will not be affected.

The City of Champaign appreciates the cooperation of travelers in the area and encourages caution when traveling through work zones.