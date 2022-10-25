Update at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25, 2022

The Illinois State Police said the traffic backup on northbound I-57 is now clear as of 11:15 a.m.

“Crews will be on scene today working in the right lane in the construction zone removing the turned over truck tractor semi-trailer for the majority of the day,” officials said.

Original article

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) –The State Police have re-routed Interstate 57 because of a jack-knifed semi.

Traffic on I-57 is backed up at for two miles at mile-marker 243 as of 8:51 a.m. Tuesday, said State Police. They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route.