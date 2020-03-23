Traffic dwindles on usually busy road

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — With the stay-at-home order in effect, the new rush hour in Champaign-Urbana is not rushed.

The busiest part of town is University Avenue where doctors, nurses and other hospital staff continue to go into work with the hope of keeping others safe and healthy. In downtown Urbana, people said they are only running errands when it is absolutely necessary.

Cecelia Fitzgerald said that is difficult because she just had her son. “I pretty much locked down as soon as I heard this thing was around,” said Fitzgerald. “I’m a person of habit anyway. I’m a homebody, so I haven’t really had anybody come by really to see him since he was born.” The stay-at-home order will remain in effect until at least April 7.