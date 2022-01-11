9:45 a.m. update:



State police said a person was hit and killed by a semi truck on Interstate 74 Tuesday morning.



In a statement, police said the incident happened at around 5 a.m. on I-74 eastbound at milepost 180. That’s north of Champaign. Police believe the person ran into the road and was hit by the semi. The coroner’s office pronounced the person dead on the scene. The person’s name has not been released.



9:30 a.m. update:



State police reported the road has re-opened.



Original story:



CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are diverting traffic after a crash Tuesday morning on Interstate 74 eastbound to the west of Prospect Avenue.



A WCIA photographer on the scene said at least one semi truck was involved. WCIA’s Bradley Swank was also on the scene.



I-74 eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-57 north. You should avoid the area. No other details on the crash were immediately available.



