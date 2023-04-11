CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that traffic will be detoured as a portion of Anthony Drive will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The closure, between Dobbins Drive and Dale Drive, is so wall foundation can be installed on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive. Officials said eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured in the area during the closure.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They also said you may wish to use an alternate route.

Officials said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

Work is scheduled until noon on April 12.