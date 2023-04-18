CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that traffic will be detoured as a portion of Anthony Drive will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, April 20.

The closure, between Dobbins and Dale Drives, is so a wall foundation can be installed on the southern shoulder of Anthony Drive. Officials said eastbound and westbound traffic will be detoured in the area during the closure.

The city advises everyone to pay close attention to traffic control devices and marked detours. They said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling near work zones.

Work is scheduled to conclude at noon Thursday.

Last week, the city announced that the same work was done in the same area of Anthony Drive. Eastbound and westbound traffic were also detoured in the area during that closure.