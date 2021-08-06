Traffic changes expected as work continues for Carle at the Riverfront project

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Those driving around Danville may need to find other routes while crews work on the Carle at the Riverfront project.

In a news release, officials said improvements at the intersection of Madison, Chandler and Logan are expected to start on August 16. Throughout the project, traffic will be changed and is expected to take a few months.

Drivers are asked to be careful while traveling through the construction area.

Logan Avenue is expected to be permanently closed for construction started at the beginning of September.