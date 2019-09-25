Traffic changes and street closures

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The third and final stage of the South Prospect Avenue Reconstruction Project will begin on Thursday.

In addition to what is currently closed, South Prospect Avenue will also be closed at a point 300 feet south of Cayman Way.

Residents with a driveway on South Prospect Street will be able to access their homes via a temporary access road on the west side of Prospect.

Residents of 3009 – 3205 S. Prospect will enter the access road from Pittsfield Drive.

Residents of 3209 – 3401 S. Prospect will enter the access road from Cayman Way.

Berkshire Valley Subdivisions and Wilshire Subdivision residents will access their neighborhoods from Galen Drive.

At the north end of the project, Prospect Avenue remains open only as far south of Bloomfield Court.

As additional side road connections are completed, traffic will be allowed to travel further south.