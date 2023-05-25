MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is backed up after a two-vehicle crash on I-74 westbound Thursday near Mahomet.

ISP Troop 7 units reported they responded to a two-vehicle personal injury traffic crash just after 2:30 p.m. at milepost 170 located west of Mahomet. Officials said two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

ISP reported traffic at the location is limited to one lane for public traffic. They advise drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route at this time.

Traffic maps indicate significant delays in the area as of 3:40 p.m.

This is a developing story.