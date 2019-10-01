Traffic analysis initiated at intersection

PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP, Ill (WCIA)– It’s a stretch of road people say causes a lot of problems. “Well obviously it is a dangerous intersection because there have been numerous accidents there for many years,” said Dave McCabe, Chairman of the Moultrie County Board. IDOT reports show since 2008 there have been 29 crashes at the intersection of Route 32 and 800 North, South of Sullivan. People have been hurt in many of them.

“We’ve had everything from people not slowing down and running stop signs to making a complete stop and going out into oncoming vehicles,” said Chris Sims, Moultrie County Sheriff. More than two years ago a bus carrying the Teutopolis Boys’ Basketball Team was hit by a mini van that pulled out in front of them. Most recently, a collision between an SUV and school bus killed 56 year old Lori Samples and 5-year-old Tyson Mendoza. Over the past decade, IDOT has put up extra signs, flashing lights, and rumble strips, but people who live there say it’s not enough. “Those seem to work for a while and then accident rates have been going up again in recent years,” said McCabe.

State leaders are now stepping in. Senator Chapin Rose says the Secretary of Transportation will be taking a look at things. “The secretary has now agreed to assign staff to basically look at this entire intersection and anylze it. They have agreed to bring in people from the federal transporation officials which I think is more than appropriate and long over due,” said Senator Chapin Rose. While they’re hoping a traffic analysis will help, they also need people to be careful now. “Check your surroundings. Check for other vehicles that may not appear to be stopping,” said Sims.