Traditional event turns drive-through to keep fundraising going

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A holiday fundraising tradition is going untraditional this year, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crisis Nursery’s Annual Children’s Holiday Shop has been a beloved family tradition for nearly 30 years. The event typically brings in nearly $30,000 to support the programs and services at Crisis Nursery.

This year, the fundraiser will be a drive-through event the entire way through. To comply with safety and health guidelines, families should remain (masked) in their vehicle at all times. Crisis Nursery staff are continuously monitoring guidelines and will communicate any changes to the event if necessary.

Join us at the Champaign County FairgroundsDecember 11th – 13thfor Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop presented by Christie Clinic! Drive-thru with your little ones, grab a photo with Santa, and snag a goody bag while supplies last! Santa’s helpers have hidden golden tickets in randomly selected goody bags for a few lucky children to find throughout the weekend. Winners of the golden tickets will receive a special holiday gift valued at $100.

On the way out, make a quick stop at The Giving Tree, sponsored by ESS Clean. Families and children will have the opportunity to drop off a letter to Santa and/or make a gift. A gift of $15 sponsors 1 hour of care for a child in the Crisis Nursery’s 24/7 facility. The organization will also be accepting donations from its Wish List.

Santa’s Drive-Thru Workshop Hours

Champaign County Fairgrounds

Friday, December 11: 5:30pm – 7:30pm

Saturday, December 12: 11am – 1pm

Sunday, December 13: 1pm – 3pm

To learn more and stay up to date on the event, please visit our website and follow our Facebook page.