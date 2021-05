GEORGETOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Georgetown Fair officials announced the headliner of this year’s festival.

In a news release, they said Tracy Lawrence will take the stage along with the Feudin’ Hillbillys. They will perform on August 13. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m..

Tickets are now on sale. You can buy them on the Fair’s website.

The Georgetown Fair is scheduled for August 7-14.