MACON, COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers are on the scene of a single-vehicle, no injuries, accident on I-72 at milepost 149, near the Argenta exit.

A truck tractor hauling cattle overturned and cattle are in both the east and westbound lanes.

Both lanes are shut down at this time and are expected to remain closed for the next two to three hours.

Please use an alternative route and use caution when traveling in this area.