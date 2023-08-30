DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – When you walk down Fifth Progress Street at the Farm Progress Show, you can hear the familiar sound of old tractor engines sputtering along.

But those engines aren’t being used for their original purpose anymore. They are instead used to keep attendees cool. And they do it by making Ice cream.

A longstanding tradition at the Farm Progress Show has been making Ice Cream with old refurbished engines. That’s a tradition that has been picked up and carried on by The Pie Lady, a booth selling homemade pie by the slice and ice cream at the show this year.

The Pie Lady has fresh homemade pies, ranging from strawberry to razzle-berry and most everything in between. While they started with pies, they added Ice Cream. The combination has been a spectacular success.