Toys for Tots prepares to gather donations

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The holiday season is well underway, and while many of you are buying gifts for everyone on your list, some people don’t have that luxury. That’s why Toys for Tots is stepping in to help.

You’ve probably seen the Toys for Tots donation boxes across the area. Wednesday the group places more of those boxes around.

Ceaser Perez is the Champaign County Director of the organization. He delivered several of those boxes to sites and businesses across Champaign.

He said it’s the first step to collecting toys they give to families in need. Perez said the toy drive is about so much more than material things.

“It’s not about ‘hey, I got this x-box, or I got this ps5, or I got this Barbie,” he said. “It’s not about that. It’s about the hope that these kids understand they’re not forgotten that somebody out there cares.”

Perez said last year was a record-breaking year, and he hopes this year will be just as good.

Perez said the boxes will be collected December 17th.

WCIA 3 will host another event in our back parking lot Thursday, December 9th.

This time, we’re collecting donations for Toys for Tots.

The toy drive will run from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys or money in our back lot or at the Crossroads Christian Church in Danville.

You can donate right now on their website here.