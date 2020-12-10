Toy Drive helps families through Toys for Tots and Salvation Army

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The WCIA Toys for Tots Drive is collecting toys and cash to help children have a merry Christmas.

Paula Santiago, development coordinator with the Salvation Army, said so many more children need help this year. “Last year, we served about 800 families. This year alone–as of yesterday in our portal–we have about 1,500 that we pulled, that registered for our holiday services. There’s really a lot of families that are needing help from us this year.” She said they have seen around a 50 percent increase in the number of families that need their help.

Some families have to choose between putting Christmas gifts under the tree or paying their bills, according to Santiago. That is where the Salvation Army steps in to help ensure kids get something special for the holidays.

The Salvation Army will use money donated during the drive to buy those presents and take care of those families.

Donations are being accepted both in the WCIA Backlot in Champaign as well as the Crossroads Christian Church in Danville. You can drop off a cash donation or a new unwrapped toy until 7 p.m. on Thursday.