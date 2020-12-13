Toy drive aims to help families during holiday season

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– People in Champaign are helping to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. Brown Sugar Cosmetics and Not On My Watch Organization are organizing a toy drive. The drop off is happening December 19th from noon to 4pm at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. The organizer says she wants to make sure children don’t go without gifts this Christmas.
“During the holidays it can be a sad time, and I just feel like something in my heart just doesn’t want to see any kid go without any toys. I think in our life we all went without something, and we know how that feels. Let’s try and put a happy face on as many kids in our community that we can,” said organizer Toni Brown.
If people can’t come to the church the day of the event, they can reach out to Brown Sugar Cosmetics on social media.