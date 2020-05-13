Toxicology test results pending for two people found dead in garage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner said they are still waiting on toxicology test results to come back on two people who were found dead Monday.

Coroner Michael Day said there were no indications of traumatic injury or “overt signs of violence” against Brandon Tucker or Reagan Brown. The two were found dead in a garage on East Main Street. Tucker was partially on the ground just outside the car’s driver side door and Brown was in the car. Officers said the garage was completely closed and the car appeared to be out of gas.

The cause of death for both are still pending the toxicology studies, which including testing carbon monoxide levels. Day said those tests could take several weeks to be complete.