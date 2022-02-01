Towtrucks prepare for bad weather

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Feldkamp’s is preparing in every way they can, they ordered extra gas for the tow trucks and made sure they have the people to help.

If you do find yourself stuck you might have to wait longer, that’s because if they get called out for an emergency that’s because accidents get top priority. There is also a chance they might not be able to tow you if the conditions get too bad.

Feldkamp’s owner Taylor Feldkamp said “A no tow order means, your not allowed on the interstate or to be towing they do that in the city of Champaign and Urbana as well. what we normally o for the general public is we’ll go out and get you. out of your car along the roadway and then we’ll put a sign inside of your vehicle.”

If a no tow order is put into place they will go back and pick up your car when the weather clears up.