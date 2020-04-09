Towns left in the dark after storm

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Dark skies and dark houses dotted the county Wednesday night after strong storms rolled through.

Power was knocked out to several communities after strong winds snapped power poles. Hundreds in Oreana and Argenta were left in the dark.

“We heard a lot of wind, it was very sudden,” said Debbi Lewis of Oreana. “A lot of wind came and we ran around the porch and ran inside. We didn’t really have any damage except no power. It blinked off and on and then just went off.”

Crews were out assessing the damage to see what repairs need to be done, but they weren’t sure when power will be fully restored.