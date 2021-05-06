Town sees damage after Thursday’s severe weather

ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with Kemmerer Village said a storm Thursday afternoon caused some damage throughout Assumption.

“Everyone is safe, but today’s weather has blown out some century old windows, blown a hole in a roof and made a mess of our Village. Stay safe,” read a Facebook post from Kemmerer Village, a children’s home.

Officials also shared photos of funnels in the area as well as downed tree branches and other damage.

