Town plans to add speakers, wifi

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders are hoping new technology will give their downtown an old school feel.

They’re proposing an idea to install several speakers in the downtown district.

Those would play soft music during the day, as well as advertisements for local businesses in between…kind of like their own radio station.

Plus, there would be a public Wifi network visitors could connect to while they’re in town.

“I just think being down here and being able to have a wifi, music playing…it just makes it more homey. Back to the simpler times,” said visitor Dawn May.

There will be a city council meeting in a couple of weeks to take the matter to a vote.