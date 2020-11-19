Town honors fallen soldier with flags

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — People are paying tribute to a fall soldier and hometown hero.

Watseka native Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman died last week in a helicopter crash in Egypt. The City encouraged businesses and homes to put American flags out Wednesday to honor Sgt. Sherman’s memory.

He was one of five American soldiers killed during a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula last Thursday. A French and Czech peacekeeper also died.

Sherman left behind a new bride. His mother described him as someone who always looked out for others and was always willing to help a fellow soldier.

Vice President Pence was at the dignified return of the five soldiers Monday. Sgt. Sherman’s parents said funeral arrangements are still being made while they await his final journey home.