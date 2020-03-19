Town holds shamrock hunt to boost morale

FISHER, Ill. (WCIA) — Every day, you have been hearing about a rising number of cases, more shutdowns and changing CDC recommendations to limit social interaction. Now, one community is trying to create a positive message.

It is no question, many have been feeling troubled and upset by this information. That is why people in Fisher have made it their mission to find a silver lining, so the only thing they are spreading is optimism.

The community of Fisher has planned a whole host of activities that involve groups of less than 10 safely distanced apart. The first couple of them have already proven to be successful. They hope this is just one small way they can keep spirits up.

“They want to go outside, they want to play with kids, and we have to tell them ‘I’m sorry, you can’t play with anyone else right now.’ So we’ve really been trying to think creatively what we can do,” said Angela Van Deven.

Tuesday was the start. It did not look or feel much like St. Patrick’s Day. However, if you took a drive around Fisher, you could spy a little bit of the Irish holiday spirit. “I got this idea from one of my friends in Chicago to do a Shamrock hunt, and we posted on our webpage and it just took off.” Dozens of families and business owners colored shamrocks, to post to their window. Then, the town treated St. Patrick’s Day like Halloween. They went door to door collecting shamrock sightings and tallying it up at the end. “I know it’s so simple and something little to do, but it actually was in a really,really fun day,” said Van Deven.

In the spirit of science, art and cleanliness, art teacher Denise Peters rounded out the day with a lye soap making lesson. “So, I think we had about 13 kids that came out to stir the soap…We have so much we can offer. Everybody does have something they can share,” said Peters. “Outdoor learning is such a great way for the kids too…I think they learn more than way than in the classrooms.” The kids had a blast; their parents felt encouraged and for non-traditional St. Patrick’s Day…pretty lucky.

“This even brought us closer together,” said Van Deven. “We actually met a lot of new neighbors we hadn’t met before in a year.” Thus proving social distancing can inspire even stronger bonds.

The Fisher community is taking the window idea and running with it. Later this month, they will have people post funny faces, jokes, flowers and encouraging words.