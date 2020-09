ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Most cities were not able to have fireworks this 4th of July, so one decided to have them a little late this year.

Arcola’s Drive-In fireworks display will be this Saturday at Green Mill Village. Parking starts at 7 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 8:30 p.m. Parking spaces will be marked in advance and social distancing is encouraged.