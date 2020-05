CASEY, Ill. (WCIA) — When it comes to world records, no place can measure up to this town.

That continues as it now has a big yardstick. It is located a block west of the Windchime and Rocking Chair on Main Street.

The slogan there is “Big things in a small town” and it lives up to its name. Casey is home to eight attractions certified by Guinness World Records as the largest in the world. The Yardstick joins the Wooden Shoes, Crochet Hook, Knitting Needles and a Mailbox.