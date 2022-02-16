ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Founding Father Benjamin Franklin, is known for many different things. One idea, however, that has impacted central Illinois, in particular, was his decision to bring broomcorn to America.

In honor of this decision, Arcola has decided to make a statue of Franklin leaning on a broom handle.

“He had a vison of these magical seeds being planted across the Midwest,” Pat Monahan, a member of the small committee behind the statue said.

Franklin will be featured in the historic depot next to the city’s “Raggedy Anne and Andy” sculpture, which was also done by sculptor Jerry McKenna, who was selected for this project.

For over 50 years, the city has put on an annual broomcorn festival.

This project will be funded by private donations.