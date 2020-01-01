Towing service offers free New Year’s Eve pick-up

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest celebrations of the year, but it also means an uptick in something else that’s nothing to celebrate: drunk drivers.

That’s why Tatman’s Towing takes matters into their own hands every year by offering free rides. They pick up crashed cars all the time, but on this night, they pick people up before a wreck happens.

“It’s something we can give the community. Just one more thing to keep people off the road that don’t need to be on the road,” says Tatman’s owner Jim Hampton.

For more than 25 years, this tradition has kept people safe. If your night comes to a close and you realize you should not get behind the wheel, all you have to do is call. They will load your car onto their tow trucks and take you where you need to go.

“We’re not going to take you from party to party. We’re going to pick you up, take you home, and make sure the car’s safe and sound…what a better way of starting out the new year with you and your car home safe,” says Hampton.

The service is free to people who need a lift within Champaign, Urbana and Savoy between the hours of 7p.m. and 3a.m. Going anywhere outside those areas will cost you $4.25 per mile.

They have a full staff every year on December 31st to be ready for the busy night, but adding the extra work is well-worth it if it means preventing wrecks and stopping people from putting themselves and others in danger.

“Sometimes we have 15 or 20 [people call]. There’ll be [other] times we have two or three…but one life is one life,” says Hampton.