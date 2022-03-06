CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A tow truck operator is fighting for his life after he was hit by a car while responding to a crash Saturday evening.

The operator and Champaign police officers were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash at near the intersection of Neil Street and Windsor Road. No one was hurt in that crash.

The operator, a 20-year-old man from Tolono, was cleaning up debris in the roadway when he was hit. He was taken to Carle Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the driver who hit the operator failed to change lanes. That driver, a 16-year-old from Tolono, cooperated with officers at the scene and was released with a ticket for violating Scott’s Law.

Scott’s Law mandates that drivers slow down when approaching stationary emergency vehicles with lights activated and change lanes if able.

The Illinois State Police are assisting in the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident of who has additional information is asked to call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online or through the P3 Tips app.