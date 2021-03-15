Tour bus business surviving during pandemic

MOWEAQUA, Ill. (WCIA) — It might be a long road to recovery for those in the coach and tour bus industry. There hasn’t been much federal aid for those businesses.

“Tourism and the charter bus industry as a whole had an incredible failure from this.”

If you ask Jack Kaufman how long he’s worked at Timi’s Tours. he’ll say he was born on a bus.

“It’s family business. So I’ve been with the business my entire life.”

He is now the vice president. In 2020, Kaufman says transportation was devastated by the pandemic.

“Most of our industry saw a loss of business up to 90%. We still expect almost 50% of operators to fail due to the impact of COVID-19.”

Trips were canceled – leaving buses parked in the garage for months, but Kaufman says they rolled with the punches.

“You have to do what you have to do to survive. We certainly saw millions of dollars lost over this, but we’re able to adapt into new revenue streams and new forms of business to survive this.”

So Timi’s Tour did everything they could to get their buses back on the road.

“The motorcoaches are actually equipped with hatches that have fans on them so that the air is sucked out of the coach, continually it has UV disinfection in its air conditioning system. We spray all of our coaches with a coating that actually kills viruses on contact and we use electrostatic sprayers. We’re cleaning them at every stop.”

Kaufman says they move thousands of passengers throughout the nation each year and that tour buses play a critical role in tourism.

“We move troops, we evacuate people in hurricanes, we evacuate wildfires. We move employees to and from work, we are very, very important to the infrastructure of this country.

But they couldn’t do it without the support of the community.

“We’re thankful for it. We had a year of a lot of uncertainty. And so we’re very happy to be where we’re at.”