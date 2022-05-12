A treat for astronomy lovers on Sunday night as a total lunar eclipse will occur and it will be visible right here in central Illinois.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon align, and the moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

Sometimes called a blood moon because of the red tint that the moon takes on, this interesting site will be seen for almost 90 minutes on Sunday night.

The partial eclipse will begin at 9:27pm local time with the total eclipse starting at 10:29pm and lasting until 11:53pm. It is during this time the moon will take on the reddish color.

The forecast is calling for a few clouds but we should be able to see this on Sunday night.