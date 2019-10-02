Tornado’s financial impact

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — City officials have released the cost of May’s tornado which severely impacted two residential areas on the city’s southwest side. An estimated 755 residential properties were affected while the city lost 64 trees and another 89 sustained serious damage.

The total cost for the city was more than $131,000 with replacing the lost trees worth $22,000. The city is looking to the community to help raise money to restore “this section of the urban forest.”

“The F-1 tornado touched down in my own backyard, so I understand what my neighbors in south Urbana faced on that Sunday morning. We woke up to an overwhelming amount of damage to our largest trees, fences, and roofs. I’m proud of the efficiency with which Urbana Public Works, Police, and Fire mobilized to patrol the neighborhoods, assess damage, and haul away storm debris. And I am proud of the way neighbors helped neighbors recover from the storm. We also are grateful for the assistance in storm debris pick-up from the University of Illinois Facilities and Services Division and the Urbana Park District,” Mayor Diane Marlin said.

Donations in any amount are welcome to the post-tornado tree-planting effort. Be sure to designate “City of Urbana Trees” when donating.

Clean-up

Work Order Labor Hours 1542.5

Labor Costs $ 52,661

Equipment Costs $52,542

Brush Disposal 2601 cubic yards $23,406

Misc. disposal $2,650

Total Estimated Clean-up Costs $131,259

Replacement Sites