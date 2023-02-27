Update 10:45 a.m.

The storms have moved out of Champaign and Urbana, but northeastern Champaign County and northern Vermilion County remain under a severe thunderstorm warning. The storm is moving in a northeastern direction.

Viewer John Wolbrecht sent the video above to WCIA showing one of the tornadoes that touched down in Champaign County.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County saw two tornadoes touch down this morning and our Weather Team was live to cover the tornadic activity.

This is a developing story, we will continue to monitor the weather throughout the day, but here is a list of what we have seen so far this morning.

At 8:48 a.m. a confirmed tornado touched down about 2 miles west of Champaign, off of Staley Road near Carver Lane.

Bloomington Road, near I-57 and I-74 Monday morning

The funnel cloud was caught by our Sky Cam after the tornado lifted soon after, but a Tornado Warning was issued for areas north of Champaign immediately following.

Around 9 a.m. a second tornado was spotted, 5 miles north of Urbana, and a viewer shared this picture with WCIA.

Below are images we received from viewers of the two tornadoes in Champaign County this morning.