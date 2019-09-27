Tornado Watch Until 11pm

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 11pm for parts of central and western Illinois.

The timing for severe storms in our area will be later tonight, with the best threat between 8pm and 11pm for the counties in the WCIA 3 viewing area.

We will be keeping an eye on storms for you all night.

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS DE WITT LOGAN MARSHALL MASON MCLEAN MENARD PEORIA STARK TAZEWELL WOODFORD IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS CASS FULTON KNOX SCHUYLER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEARDSTOWN, BLOOMINGTON, CANTON, CLINTON, EUREKA, GALESBURG, HAVANA, LACON, LINCOLN, NORMAL, PEKIN, PEORIA, PETERSBURG, RUSHVILLE, AND TOULON.