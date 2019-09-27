Tornado Watch Until 11pm

Breaking News
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch in effect until 11pm for parts of central and western Illinois.

The timing for severe storms in our area will be later tonight, with the best threat between 8pm and 11pm for the counties in the WCIA 3 viewing area.

We will be keeping an eye on storms for you all night. 

IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

DE WITT               LOGAN                 MARSHALL             
MASON                 MCLEAN                MENARD               
PEORIA                STARK                 TAZEWELL             
WOODFORD              

IN WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS

CASS                  FULTON                KNOX                 
SCHUYLER              

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BEARDSTOWN, BLOOMINGTON, CANTON, 
CLINTON, EUREKA, GALESBURG, HAVANA, LACON, LINCOLN, NORMAL, 
PEKIN, PEORIA, PETERSBURG, RUSHVILLE, AND TOULON.

