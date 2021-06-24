Tornado Touches Down South of Springfield Thursday Evening

VIRDEN, Ill. (WCIA) – A tornado touched down near Virden in Macoupin County earlier Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service received multiple reports from Sangamon and Macoupin County EMA Offices around 8:30p.

The storm was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time, but rotation looked weak on radar. In spite of this, video showing the tornado touching down was shared on social media shortly after.

“This is why storm spotters are crucial to the warning process. The report of a tornado came in despite evidence on radar looking more unsupportive. The video helped show what the storm was doing because there were spotters watching it closely,” said Meteorologist Jacob Dickey.

The National Weather Service initially gave a rating of EF-U, or EF-Unknown since there was no damage reported. The tornado touched down just south of the Sangamon/Macoupin County Line east of Campbell Road. The EF Scale, or Enhanced Fujita Scale uses damage indicators to assess a tornado’s strength. When there is no damage, they give it a U rating.

To share your reports of weather and/or damage in your community, you can do so by submitting a storm report to WCIA on the WCIA 3 Weather App.

