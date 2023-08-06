KINCAID, Ill. (WCIA) – At least one tornado tore through parts of Sangamon and Christian Counties Sunday evening as severe storms passed through the area.

The first tornado report came from near New City in Sangamon County. Then, reports of tornadoes from Pawnee to north of Kincaid to Taylorville and Stonington came through.

Based on radar, our meteorologists think there was one tornado that could have tracked for 15 miles or more.

In Sangamon County, emergency management officials reported damage to homes north of Pawnee. No injuries were reported.

Christian County Officials were busy assessing damage to the area.

Taylorville Police and Fire Departments reported no damage in town from the tornado, but several volunteer fire departments in the area were responding to damage, including the Stonington Fire Department.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office told WCIA that one home was a “complete loss” after the tornado west of Sharpsburg. Other damage was reported to homes west of Sharpsburg.

Chief Meteorologist Kevin Lighty spoke to one woman who’s home was damaged West of Sharpsburg from the tor

He was live on scene after the tornado tore through the area.

More damage was reported in the Assumption area with trees and powerlines down from the storm.

Other damage was reported in the region, including in Shelby, Coles, Cumberland and Effingham Counties.

In Neoga, a power pole was blown down and caught fire. Local fire crews responded to that scene shortly after the storm.

Near Lake Paradise, a tree came down near a home, but no injuries were reported there.

And in the Watson area south of Effingham, trees were damaged by strong winds.

Large hail was reported in the area, with tennis ball size hail reported north of Taylorville as the storm rolled through.

Large hail 5 miles north of Taylorville from Sue Taylor

The National Weather Service will send their teams to assess damage in the area and will likely have a storm survey report later Monday.

Video courtesy Shae Cohan, Storm Chaser Shae near Kincaid

Video Courtesy Chris Bierworth Photography near Edinburg