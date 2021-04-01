Topping Off the Tank: Staerkel Planetarium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We have one of the largest community planetariums right in our own backyard.

Tucked away on campus at Parkland College, you will find the second-largest planetarium in Illinois.

“The dome in diameter is roughly about 50 feet or about 15 meters across,” said Director Erik Johnson. “Only Adler Planetarium is larger, so with that in place, I think it allows us to be an anchor for all of east central Illinois to entice people to come and visit our dome, and see basically the second best night sky that we can give you in the area.”

Johnson said it is a little empty now, but on what we used to call a normal day, they would have tons of field trips and shows.

“And when you’re in the Planetarium itself, they raise up the Zeiss machine, cut the lights and you can see the night sky,” said Johnson. “They get the wow-factor right as soon as they open the door. Some people actually think that…the Zeiss machine is a telescope, but instead of that, it is actually a way to project the stars up onto the dome.”

They are bringing that entertainment to you on Zoom now.

“Through that software, we simulate the night sky and show people what they can see at that time,” said Johnson. But they hope to see you back in their doors soon.

“If you can get them interested in science in any way, shape or form, whatever point of entry that you can have into a person’s imagination, I would say that, and I’ll be punny about this, the sky’s the limit. The fact is, they might not choose astronomy as a career, but maybe they’ll choose one of the other sciences and if this helps get them excited about science, then my work here is done.”

You can catch the online version of the night sky Friday at 8 p.m..