Topping Off the Tank: Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — We are highlighting great places in central Illinois that you can check out with one tank of gas. The first stop is Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery in Champaign.

They are doing everything they can to get you back on the farm.

It looks a bit different on the farm at Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery. Blue the farm dog is missing his usual visitors, but things are still happening in the Make Room, despite the lack of people coming through the doors.

“Nothing we do is run-of-the-mill here,” said Co-Founder Leslie Cooperband.

A goat smiles for the camera at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery in Champaign.

About 1 percent of the goat milk in the U.S. is produced by goats raised like Cooperband and Wes Jarrell’s.

“They get to go out to pasture. They get to browse on trees. They get to do all the things goats want to do. We think maybe 99% of goat milk in the U.S. is goats in barns,” said Jarrell.

And that is just part of why they beat nearly 2,000 others to win the 2021 Good Food Awards, for their Fleur de La Prairie and Pelota Roja.

“Being local, being sustainable, being organic, all that’s good. If it doesn’t taste good, they’ll buy it once, and they won’t come back,” said Jarrell.

The way they produce that cheese is about the only thing that has stayed the same this year. Many of their customers were restaurant owners and they stopped buying pretty quickly when everything shut down.

This photo shows goat cheese ready to be sliced at Prairie Fruits Farm & Creamery in Champaign.

“That scrambling was really important for us, and it’s actually opened up more possibilities that we hope we can continue after things settle down,” Cooperband stated.

And in just a few weeks, you will be able to visit once again. “We’re awaiting the birth of babies from close to 113 mothers, many of whom are due to kid in the first two weeks of March.”

Hoping things start to feel a little bit more normal on the farm.

“There’s nothing better than having young children come out and look at baby goats,” said Jarrell. “The parents also enjoy it, I would say, but seeing that kind of connection that they can make to it is a great start for people to open their minds and become curious.”