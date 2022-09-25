CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer.

Here are the top five fall destinations in Central Illinois:

1. Curtis Orchard in Champaign is a must visit fall destination in Central Illinois. With a “Wizard of Oz” theme, there’s something fun for the whole family to enjoy.

When you’re not choosing from a wide variety of pumpkins, gourds and mums, you can participate in a great selection of other activities. These include a petting zoo, Munchkinland toddler area, wagon rides, Emerald City rope maze, face painting, live kettle corn making and a giant slide.

You can find more information here.

2. The Great Pumpkin Patch has been a family tradition for thousands of families during its 34 years in business. Located in the heart of Illinois Amish country between Arthur and Arcola, the patch offers over 300 varieties of pumpkins, squash and gourds from over 30 countries around the world.

Visitors can also experience corn mazes, hayrides, live music and fall-themed Amish food during their visit to the patch.

You can learn more about your visit here.

3. Hardy’s Fall Corn Maze in Rantoul covers 10 acres in Champaign County. Visitors must locate all 8 checkpoints throughout the maze to find their way out, typically taking 1-3 hours.

The corn maze can also be explored at night with flashlights during Moonlight Madness.

You can find more information here.

4. Dacey’s Hollow Haunted Trail in Shelbyville takes visitors on an almost 2 mile-long trail. Even though it will be lit up well, you never know what kind of creatures may surprise you along your journey.

There’s no turning back in this trail, so take your first step at your own risk.

You can find more information here.

5. Buxton’s Garden Farm & Flower Shop in Sullivan offers everything for your fall needs. These include floral arrangements, garden plants, pumpkins and even Christmas trees.

When you’re not picking out the perfect pumpkin or plant, take part in the hayride, the corn maze and an inflatable bouncy pillow. You can also enjoy kettle corn and fresh apple cider during your visit.

You can find more information here.