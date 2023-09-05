(STACKER) — A ranking of the best counties in Illinois to raise a family included several Central Illinois counties among the top contenders.

Stacker compiled a list of the best counties to raise a family in Illinois using data from Niche. Niche ranks counties based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

Many counties in the Central Illinois area are among the top 30 ranks, including Champaign, Sangamon, Piatt, Macon, Ford, and more.

See the full list, and the detailed breakdown below showing the stats which back-up the rankings.

Among the full list are counties which boast some of the top schools and fun, family-friendly activities for every season. Keep reading to explore the best counties to raise a family. Maybe you’ll find one that suits your brood.

#30. Boone County, Illinois

– Population: 53,592

– Median home value: $163,200 (82% own)

– Median rent: $974 (18% own)

– Median household income: $74,076

– Top public schools: Belvidere North High School (grade B+), Poplar Grove Elementary School (grade B+), North Boone High School (grade B)

– Top private schools: Immanuel Lutheran School (grade unavailable), Open Bible Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Poplar Grove (grade B+), Candlewick Lake (grade B+), Timberlane (grade B+)

#29. Ford County, Illinois

– Population: 13,589

– Median home value: $101,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $680 (24% own)

– Median household income: $55,011

– Top public schools: Tri Point Elementary School (grade A minus), GCMS Middle School (grade B+), Tri-Point Upper Elementary/Junior High School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Heritage Preparatory Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Paxton (grade B+), Gibson City (grade B+), Dix Township (grade B+)

#28. Macon County, Illinois

– Population: 104,331

– Median home value: $105,900 (69% own)

– Median rent: $719 (31% own)

– Median household income: $55,954

– Top public schools: Maroa-Forsyth Grade School (grade A minus), Maroa-Forsyth Senior High School (grade A minus), Maroa-Forsyth Middle School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: St. Teresa High School (grade A minus), Lutheran School Association of Decatur (grade B minus), Holy Family Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Forsyth (grade A), Mount Zion (grade A minus), Long Creek (grade B)

#27. Clinton County, Illinois

– Population: 37,048

– Median home value: $152,900 (80% own)

– Median rent: $825 (20% own)

– Median household income: $72,468

– Top public schools: Aviston Elementary School (grade A+), Bartelso Elementary School (grade A), Germantown Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Mater Dei Catholic High School (grade B+), Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School (grade B+), All Saints Academy (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Breese (grade A minus), Germantown (grade A minus), New Baden (grade B+)

#26. Whiteside County, Illinois

– Population: 55,932

– Median home value: $109,600 (74% own)

– Median rent: $746 (26% own)

– Median household income: $59,812

– Top public schools: Erie Elementary School (grade A minus), Erie Middle School (grade A minus), Sterling High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Newman Central Catholic High School (grade B), Unity Christian High School (grade B), St. Mary’s School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Fulton (grade B+), Sterling (grade B+), Morrison (grade B)

#25. Kankakee County, Illinois

– Population: 108,104

– Median home value: $158,100 (68% own)

– Median rent: $954 (32% own)

– Median household income: $61,664

– Top public schools: Bonfield Grade School (grade A minus), Grant Park Elementary School (grade A minus), St. George Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: Grace Christian Academy (grade B+), Bishop McNamara High School (grade B), Kankakee Trinity Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Bourbonnais (grade B+), Manteno (grade B), Limestone (grade B)

#24. Henry County, Illinois

– Population: 49,412

– Median home value: $125,500 (80% own)

– Median rent: $760 (20% own)

– Median household income: $62,097

– Top public schools: Orion Middle School (grade A minus), Geneseo High School (grade B+), C.R. Hanna Elementary School (grade B+)

– Top private schools: St. Malachy’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), Visitation Catholic School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Geneseo (grade A minus), Colona (grade B), Kewanee (grade B minus)

#23. Tazewell County, Illinois

– Population: 131,977

– Median home value: $145,500 (76% own)

– Median rent: $801 (24% own)

– Median household income: $68,860

– Top public schools: Morton Junior High School (grade A), Central Intermediate School (grade A), Lettie Brown Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Patrick School (grade unavailable), Blessed Sacrament School (grade unavailable), Bethel Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Morton (grade A), Washington (grade A minus), East Peoria (grade B+)

#22. Rock Island County, Illinois

– Population: 144,694

– Median home value: $125,200 (68% own)

– Median rent: $785 (32% own)

– Median household income: $58,974

– Top public schools: Hampton Elementary School (grade A minus), Taylor Ridge Elementary School (grade A minus), Illinois City Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Alleman High School (grade A minus), Quad Cities Christian Jr. and Sr. High School (grade B+), East Moline Christian School (grade B+)

– Top places to live: Port Byron (grade A minus), Moline (grade B+), Hampton (grade B+)

#21. Williamson County, Illinois

– Population: 67,271

– Median home value: $125,800 (72% own)

– Median rent: $779 (28% own)

– Median household income: $54,682

– Top public schools: Carterville Junior High School (grade A), Tri-C Elementary School (grade A), Carterville Intermediate School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School (grade unavailable), Unity Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Carterville (grade A), Crainville (grade A minus), Cambria (grade B+)

#20. Ogle County, Illinois

– Population: 51,787

– Median home value: $156,200 (72% own)

– Median rent: $808 (28% own)

– Median household income: $67,534

– Top public schools: Mary Morgan Elementary School (grade A), Byron Middle School (grade A), Eswood Community Consolidated Grade School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Faith Christian School (grade B), St. Paul Lutheran School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Byron (grade A), Stillman Valley (grade B+), Oregon (grade B+)

#19. Winnebago County, Illinois

– Population: 285,471

– Median home value: $125,900 (66% own)

– Median rent: $865 (34% own)

– Median household income: $57,779

– Top public schools: Ledgewood Elementary School (grade A), Hononegah High School (grade A), Stephen Mack Middle School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Keith Country Day School (grade A+), Rockford Christian Schools (grade A minus), Rockford Lutheran School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Rockton (grade A), Roscoe (grade A minus), Loves Park (grade B)

#18. Piatt County, Illinois

– Population: 16,664

– Median home value: $152,000 (83% own)

– Median rent: $875 (17% own)

– Median household income: $77,559

– Top public schools: White Heath Elementary School (grade A), Monticello High School (grade A minus), Washington School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Monticello Christian Academy (grade unavailable), Faith Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Monticello (grade A), Sangamon Township (grade A), White Heath (grade A)

#17. DeKalb County, Illinois

– Population: 100,922

– Median home value: $190,600 (58% own)

– Median rent: $955 (42% own)

– Median household income: $64,019

– Top public schools: Somonauk Middle School (grade A), W.W. Woodbury Elementary School (grade A minus), North Grove Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Aurora Christian Schools Cornerstone Campus (grade B minus), St. Mary’s Catholic School (grade unavailable), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Sycamore (grade A minus), Cortland (grade B+), Somonauk (grade B)

#16. Grundy County, Illinois

– Population: 52,364

– Median home value: $212,300 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,060 (26% own)

– Median household income: $81,764

– Top public schools: Saratoga Elementary School (grade A), Minooka Community High School (grade A), Nettle Creek Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Minooka (grade A minus), Coal City (grade B+), Morris (grade B)

#15. Woodford County, Illinois

– Population: 38,571

– Median home value: $172,000 (81% own)

– Median rent: $868 (19% own)

– Median household income: $76,486

– Top public schools: Jefferson Park School (grade A), Metamora Grade School (grade A), Germantown Hills Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: St. Mary Elementary School (grade unavailable), Countryside Private School (grade unavailable), Linn Mennonite Christian School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Germantown Hills (grade A), Metamora (grade A minus), Eureka (grade B+)

#14. Madison County, Illinois

– Population: 266,112

– Median home value: $142,100 (73% own)

– Median rent: $869 (27% own)

– Median household income: $66,882

– Top public schools: Columbus Elementary School (grade A), Albert Cassens Elementary School (grade A), Woodland Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Father McGivney Catholic High School (grade A minus), Metro-East Lutheran High School (grade A minus), Marquette Catholic High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Glen Carbon (grade A), Edwardsville (grade A), Maryville (grade A minus)

#13. Sangamon County, Illinois

– Population: 196,759

– Median home value: $147,600 (70% own)

– Median rent: $861 (30% own)

– Median household income: $66,149

– Top public schools: Glenwood High School (grade A), Springfield High School (grade A), Rochester High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Sacred Heart Griffin High School (grade A minus), Lutheran High School (grade B), Calvary Academy (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Leland Grove (grade A+), Sherman (grade A), Rochester (grade A)

#12. Monroe County, Illinois

– Population: 34,732

– Median home value: $226,300 (84% own)

– Median rent: $902 (16% own)

– Median household income: $92,950

– Top public schools: Rogers Elementary School (grade A), Waterloo Junior High School (grade A minus), Parkview Elementary School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Gibault Catholic High School (grade A), SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School (grade unavailable), Immaculate Conception School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Columbia (grade A), Waterloo (grade A minus), Hecker (grade B)

#11. Champaign County, Illinois

– Population: 206,583

– Median home value: $170,600 (53% own)

– Median rent: $905 (47% own)

– Median household income: $56,939

– Top public schools: University of Illinois High School (grade A+), Mahomet-Seymour High School (grade A+), Central High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: The High School of Saint Thomas More (grade A), Judah Christian School (grade A minus), Academy High (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Savoy (grade A+), Mahomet (grade A), Champaign (grade A)

#10. Peoria County, Illinois

– Population: 182,439

– Median home value: $133,000 (66% own)

– Median rent: $840 (34% own)

– Median household income: $58,426

– Top public schools: Dunlap High School (grade A+), Wilder-Waite Elementary School (grade A+), Hickory Grove Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Daarul Uloom Islamic School (grade A), Peoria Christian School (grade A minus), Peoria Notre Dame High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Dunlap (grade A), Elmwood (grade A minus), Peoria (grade B+)

#9. McHenry County, Illinois

– Population: 310,749

– Median home value: $241,500 (81% own)

– Median rent: $1,253 (19% own)

– Median household income: $93,801

– Top public schools: Cary-Grove Community High School (grade A+), Prairie Ridge High School (grade A+), Crystal Lake Central High School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Trinity Oaks Christian Academy (grade A), Marian Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), St. Thomas the Apostle School (grade B minus)

– Top places to live: Fox River Grove (grade A+), Lakewood (grade A), Cary (grade A)

#8. St. Clair County, Illinois

– Population: 258,597

– Median home value: $140,600 (67% own)

– Median rent: $923 (33% own)

– Median household income: $63,017

– Top public schools: O’Fallon High School (grade A), Wolf Branch Middle School (grade A), J. Emmett Hinchcliffe Sr. Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Governor French Academy (grade A), Althoff Catholic College Preparatory High School (grade A), First Baptist Academy (grade B+)

– Top places to live: O’Fallon (grade A+), Swansea (grade A), Shiloh (grade A)

#7. McLean County, Illinois

– Population: 171,455

– Median home value: $170,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $869 (35% own)

– Median household income: $70,339

– Top public schools: University High School (grade A+), Thomas Metcalf School (grade A+), Tri-Valley Elementary School (grade A)

– Top private schools: Cornerstone Christian Academy of McLean County (grade A minus), Central Catholic High School (grade A minus), Calvary Christian Academy (grade B)

– Top places to live: Normal (grade A), Bloomington (grade A), Downs (grade A)

#6. Cook County, Illinois

– Population: 5,265,398

– Median home value: $266,800 (57% own)

– Median rent: $1,214 (43% own)

– Median household income: $72,121

– Top public schools: Payton College Preparatory High School (grade A+), Northside College Preparatory High School (grade A+), Whitney M. Young Magnet High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: The University of Chicago Laboratory Schools (grade A+), Latin School of Chicago (grade A+), North Shore Country Day (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Inverness (grade A+), Western Springs (grade A+), Evanston (grade A+)

#5. Will County, Illinois

– Population: 696,403

– Median home value: $249,400 (82% own)

– Median rent: $1,229 (18% own)

– Median household income: $95,751

– Top public schools: Neuqua Valley High School (grade A+), Spring Brook Elementary School (grade A+), Graham Elementary School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Joliet Catholic Academy (grade A), Providence Catholic High School (grade A minus), Illinois Lutheran High School (grade A minus)

– Top places to live: Plainfield (grade A), Frankfort (grade A), Bolingbrook (grade A minus)

#4. Kendall County, Illinois

– Population: 130,757

– Median home value: $255,400 (84% own)

– Median rent: $1,600 (16% own)

– Median household income: $101,816

– Top public schools: Lisbon Grade School (grade A), Oswego East High School (grade A), Oswego High School (grade A minus)

– Top private schools: Parkview Christian Academy (grade B+), Cross Lutheran School (grade unavailable), St. Mary School (grade unavailable)

– Top places to live: Oswego (grade A minus), Yorkville (grade B+), Montgomery (grade B)

#3. Kane County, Illinois

– Population: 518,648

– Median home value: $255,900 (75% own)

– Median rent: $1,230 (25% own)

– Median household income: $88,935

– Top public schools: Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy (grade A+), St. Charles North High School (grade A+), Wredling Middle School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Elgin Academy (grade A+), The Einstein Academy (grade A+), Marmion Academy (grade A)

– Top places to live: Campton Hills (grade A+), Geneva (grade A), St. Charles (grade A)

#2. Lake County, Illinois

– Population: 714,484

– Median home value: $279,500 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,286 (26% own)

– Median household income: $97,127

– Top public schools: Adlai E. Stevenson High School (grade A+), Vernon Hills High School (grade A+), Lake Forest High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Lake Forest Academy (grade A+), Woodlands Academy of the Sacred Heart (grade A+), Carmel Catholic High School (grade A)

– Top places to live: Bannockburn (grade A+), Long Grove (grade A+), Buffalo Grove (grade A+)

#1. DuPage County, Illinois

– Population: 934,094

– Median home value: $324,900 (73% own)

– Median rent: $1,433 (27% own)

– Median household income: $100,292

– Top public schools: Hinsdale Central High School (grade A+), Metea Valley High School (grade A+), Glenbard West High School (grade A+)

– Top private schools: Benet Academy (grade A+), St. Francis High School (grade A+), Naperville Christian Academy (grade A+)

– Top places to live: Clarendon Hills (grade A+), Naperville (grade A+), Hinsdale (grade A+)